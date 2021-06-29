Legislative audit shows substantial increase in statewide deaths to COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 accounted for more than 35% of all deaths in the state from September 1, 2020 to the end of the year.

The numbers are in a Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit revealed Tuesday morning.

“From even 2019 to 2020, those causes of death numbers were very similar and then COVID-19 was additional deaths, so there was this addition of just under 3,000 deaths,” said Macie Smith, Auditor for the Kansas Legislative Div. of Post Audit.

The post-audit division shows the leading causes of death in the state over the last four months of 2019 and 2020 were largely unchanged -- heart disease, cancerous tumors and chronic lower respiratory diseases. Except in 2020, when COVID-19 surpassed them all. The 2,608 COVID 19 deaths account for 78% of the overall increase in deaths year to year.

Chair of the committee Rep. Kristey Williams said, “There are increased deaths due to COVID-19 and that the number of deaths related to heart disease and stroke is similar to previous years so I would say it’s unknown if they’re inflated or not but right now, there’s interest in pursuing another audit.”

Smith used the example of someone having diabetes then getting COVID-19 -- the death certificate would show causes of acute respiratory distress and viral pneumonia. The system asks can COVID be due to diabetes – no. Can respiratory distress be due to viral pneumonia – yes. Can pneumonia be due to COVID – yes. COVID-19 would then be listed as the single underlying cause.

Smith said it goes through multiple steps first to officially sign it as COVID.

“Funeral director starts it, it goes go the medical certifier, it goes back to the funeral director and there are review points along the way even with KDHE.”

Williams said they are researching questions about the legitimacy of death certificates.

“I think that sometimes we hear from our constituents that they have situations and stories in which a family member has died and been marked as a COVID death and we want to get to the bottom of that,” she said.

The committee will meet again in late August to discuss the possibility of another audit looking into whether the health system saw financial benefit from listing COVID-19 as the cause of death. A couple of senators spoke out Tuesday, but the audit did not cover that.

