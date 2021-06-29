Lawrence Police continue to investigate overnight stabbing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in which the victim was found by friends at a Quik Trip and taken to the hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, June 28, around 11:55 p.m., officers were called to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a stabbing that happened in the 100 block of N. Michigan St.

According to police, the victim was found by friends at the Quik Trip and taken to LMH where officers responded.

LPD said it was reported that the victim was stabbed by someone they were in a domestic relationship with. The victim sustained minor injuries from the attack.

At this time, LPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

