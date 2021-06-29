KDHE urges Kansans to celebrate Independence Day safely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State agencies have urged Kansas residents to keep safety in mind while celebrating the 4th of July.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Safe Kids Kansas would like to once again remind Kansans of the importance of fire safety on Independence Day and every day. It said residents should make sure gatherings are safe for everyone, follow public health guidelines and follow safety recommendations for fireworks and outdoor grilling.

In 2020, the KDHE said there were a total of 180 injuries caused by fireworks in Kansas alone, which is an increase from 2019. It said the person that ignites the firework was most likely to be injured and hands were the most common part of the body to be injured. It said over half of the injuries on the 4th of July came from burns from fireworks.

According to the KDHE, the majority of injuries happened to those between ages 25 and 34, but there was also an increase in injuries to those between the ages of 45 and 54.

The KDHE said the highest number of injuries were caused by mortars or artillery fireworks.

“Remember that fireworks are explosives and should be handled with care,” said Cherie Sage, Director of Safe Kids Kansas, said. “Children should not light fireworks, including sparklers, which burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass. We encourage parents to let their little ones use glow sticks instead of sparklers and leave the rest to grownups.”

The KDHE said grilling is another Independence Day favorite. It said grillers should make sure grills are used only outdoors, away from the home and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. It said to keep kids and pets away from the grill area and to never leave a grill unattended. Residents should clean their grill regularly to prevent grease fires.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe celebration on Independence Day,” Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal, said. “Taking a few simple precautions if you’re lighting off fireworks or grilling can ensure that your family and friends are safe and injury-free this fourth of July. If possible, go to a public fireworks display, and let the trained professionals handle the risks.”

According to the KDHE, other tips include the following:

Have adults supervise around grills and fireworks

Designate a child-free safety zone around grills and areas where fireworks are being ignited

Have a water supply near grills and fireworks

Have a first-aid kit on hand, and make sure its contents are updated and ready to use

Only ignite fireworks outdoors

Light only one firework at a time

Never try to re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

Never attempt to make your own fireworks

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Dispose of used fireworks carefully, as they may reignite

The KDHE said bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in the State of Kansas and are extremely dangerous. It said the use or sale of the banned fireworks is a crime. It said it is also illegal to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored and at gas stations or any place liquid gas or propane is stored.

According to the KDHE, residents should always refer to local ordinances regarding fireworks in the area. It said some cities or counties have restricted dates and times fireworks can be set off, as well as different types of illegal fireworks.

In addition, out of respect for veterans when it comes to the annual celebration of America’s independence and the discharge of fireworks, please keep in mind the noise and stress or PTSD your activities may cause near VA facilities or veteran’s homes.

