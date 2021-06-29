Advertisement

Kansas rattled by two small quakes

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two earthquakes have rattled the state of Kansas this week.

The most recent was reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday. According to the USGS, the quake had a 2.9 magnitude and originated around 7 miles North of Ellis, KS.

The second struck at 7:23 p.m. Monday two miles east of Milton, KS.

Milton is about 35 miles southwest of Wichita.

No damage has been reported.

