Kansas rattled by two small quakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two earthquakes have rattled the state of Kansas this week.

The most recent was reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday. According to the USGS, the quake had a 2.9 magnitude and originated around 7 miles North of Ellis, KS.

The second struck at 7:23 p.m. Monday two miles east of Milton, KS.

Milton is about 35 miles southwest of Wichita.

No damage has been reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.