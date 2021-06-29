Kansas named least dependent state on federal dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been named the state that relies on federal dollars the least.

As Independence Day approaches, many Americans are eager to get back out and celebrate in public as states drop COVID-19 safety guidelines. WalletHub.com said it wanted to find which states’ residents were the most self-reliant, and Kansas ranked fifth. It said it looked at factors including consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked 21st in financial dependency, 1st in government dependency, 6th in job-market dependency, 28th in international-trade dependency and 35th for dependency on vices. It said this accounted for its overall score of 62.58.

The study shows that Kansas beat neighboring Missouri (24) and Oklahoma (17) for the most independent states, but lost to Nebraska (3) and Colorado (2).

WalletHub said Colorado ranked 2nd for financial dependency, 10th for government dependency, 28th for job-market dependency, 6th for international-trade dependency and 36th for dependency on vices, accounting for its rank of second most independent state.

According to the study, Nebraska ranked 13th for financial dependency, 6th for government dependency, 3rd for job-market dependency, 26th for international-trade dependency and 27th for dependency on vices.

The study also shows that Kansas is the least federally dependent state. It said New Jersey, Delaware, Utah and Iowa follow Kansas in this respect. It also shows that Kansas has the third-lowest percentage of households that receive public assistance and SNAP or Food Stamps benefits. It said Wyoming and Utah beat Kansas in this respect and North Dakota and Nebraska followed.

According to WalletHub, Kansas is also tied with New Jersey for the second-highest percentage of adults with a gambling addiction. It said Nevada beat both states and Minnesota and Mississippi followed.

