Junction City woman injured Monday when car strikes deer on K-18 Highway

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured when the car she was driving struck a deer early Monday in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:20 a.m. Monday on K-18 highway, about five miles northeast of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Altima was westbound on K-18 when it struck a deer as it ran across the road.

The driver of the Nissan, Kelly N. Bell, 33, of Junction City, was transported to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City with injuries that were considered to be minor.

The patrol said Bell, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

