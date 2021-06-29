Foster system care across the state audit report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Post Audit committee heard a report on whether the state’s foster care system is setting reasonable expectations on parents to reunite families.

Auditor Josh Luthi said the objectives were to show if foster children’s case tasks for parents seem reasonable and relevant to successfully reunify families and how do the outcomes of children in the system vary based on age, race and ethnicity.

On average, parents had 11 tasks to complete -- from obtaining or maintaining safe and stable housing to receiving mental health services or family therapy to maintaining stable income or drug testing.

He said they reviewed 48 foster children’s case files from 2016-2020 and interviewed case managers staff and judges.

He said they found parents did not have to complete all their tasks to reunify with their children whether those tasks appeared unreasonable or irrelevant.

He said the information is necessary for future legislation after hearing the stories of the current foster care system.

“These are issues that are worth paying attention to. I won’t tell people how to rank them in terms of priority, I see that as sort of a policy issue and refer that to the legislature on that,” he said. “I think it’s certainly worth considering what these data can tell us and maybe have them informed, you know, what get looks at in the future.”

The data shows 83% of children in the system are white. A link to the full audit can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.