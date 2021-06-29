Fireworks stand operators recommend buying early amid potential shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and fireworks vendors across Topeka have one piece of advice for potential customers: buy early.

Most of the firework stand workers 13 NEWS spoke with reported full stocks, but admit they’re a little concerned about having enough to restock if needed. “My suggestion is buy early,” said Mike Molter, who is selling fireworks with his Jr. Blues Special Olympics team as a fundraiser. “That way, if you’ve got some things you’ve got your eye on, you’ll have a better chance of getting it. If you’re lighting fireworks, I’d go out and get them early.” The Jr. Blues fireworks stand is located in the Gage Bowl parking lot on Huntoon St. It’s open from 10 am to 10 pm every day until July 4.

The Topeka Fire Department was also out conducting mandatory inspections at each of the 25 fireworks stands around the city on Tuesday. They checked to make sure stands had clearly marked exit signs, fire extinguishers, and other safety measures were in place inside the tents. TFD Public Education Officer Alan Stahl says two types of fireworks are not allowed in the City of Topeka: Chinese lanterns, which pose a serious fire hazard, and sparklers with metal handles, which can be used to create Improvised Explosion Devices, or IEDs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.