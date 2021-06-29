Advertisement

FAFSA deadline fast approaches

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to apply for the FAFSA for the upcoming school year is 11:59 p.m. CT on June 30, 2021.

According to studentaid.gov, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form for the 2020-2021 academic year is required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. central time on June 30, 2021. It said any corrections or updates to the form are required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 11, 2021.

The FAFSA form for the 2021-2022 academic year is required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on June 30, 2022. It said any corrections to this form are required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 10, 2022.

According to the website, completing the FAFSA allows students to be considered for federal student aid. Additionally, it said states and colleges use FAFSA information to award grants, scholarships and loans. However, since aid is limited, it is crucial to meet the submission deadlines.

In the State of Kansas, for priority consideration of the student’s application for the 2021-2022 school year, the FAFSA should have been submitted by midnight CT on April 1, 2021. It said additional forms may be required, so students are urged to contact their financial aid administrator or state agency.

For more information or to apply for the FAFSA, click HERE.

