Advertisement

Evergy Plaza postpones community celebration

Evergy Plaza's first Eats and Beats event of the summer. (June 3, 2021)
Evergy Plaza's first Eats and Beats event of the summer. (June 3, 2021)(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is forcing Evergy Plaza to postpone its planned community celebration set for Tuesday.

The event was slated to start at 11:30 a.m., and culminate with the splash pad opening for the day at 1 p.m. However, a post on Every Plaza’s Facebook page stated “due to the forecast that significant weather is expected during the hours of (the) event,” they opted to reschedule. A new date is to be announced.

Evergy Plaza planned the event to thank everyone who made their first full season a success. It was to include lunch, giveaways, games, and remarks from community leaders.

The 13 Weather Team is forecasting rain is likely in Topeka at mid-morning Tuesday, and continuing into the late afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Crews disassemble the stage at Country Stampede on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Curtain closes on Country Stampede as crews cleanup
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A motion filed by the state of Kansas obtained by 13 NEWS contains arguments for why the state...
Prosecutors argue teen charged with murder of friend’s mom should be tried as an adult