Evergy Plaza postpones community celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is forcing Evergy Plaza to postpone its planned community celebration set for Tuesday.

The event was slated to start at 11:30 a.m., and culminate with the splash pad opening for the day at 1 p.m. However, a post on Every Plaza’s Facebook page stated “due to the forecast that significant weather is expected during the hours of (the) event,” they opted to reschedule. A new date is to be announced.

Evergy Plaza planned the event to thank everyone who made their first full season a success. It was to include lunch, giveaways, games, and remarks from community leaders.

The 13 Weather Team is forecasting rain is likely in Topeka at mid-morning Tuesday, and continuing into the late afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.