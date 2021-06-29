DCF to continue emergency pandemic food benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has directed DCF to continue its emergency pandemic food benefits to Kansas families.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed the Kansas Department for Children and Families to continue its emergency food assistance benefits, SNAP, to households currently in the program. She said the emergency benefits increase a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a family of that size.

“While Kansas continues its steady return to normal, the pandemic caused challenges for families – and many still need support,” Governor Kelly said. “Extending emergency SNAP benefits is part of our commitment to protecting Kansas children and families during the pandemic and beyond, and ensuring our kids have reliable access to quality, healthy foods.”

According to Gov. Kelly, under her direction, DCF Secretary Laura Howard issued a Declaration of Continuing Benefits due to COVID-19, which directs the agency to continue to take all necessary actions to address the impacts of the pandemic throughout Kansas.

DCF estimates the extension of benefits will bring in an additional $14.5 million in benefits per month to Kansas.

“I appreciate our federal partners for continuing this valuable support for vulnerable Kansans,” Secretary Howard said. “These emergency benefits will help ensure Kansas families have access to healthy groceries as we continue to recover from this pandemic.”

Gov. Kelly said the continuance of the emergency benefits is effective through Dec. 31, 2021, or at the end of the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency, whichever happens first.

According to Gov. Kelly, no applications for the increased benefits are necessary. She said the distribution will continue to follow the standard alphabetical schedule.

