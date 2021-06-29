Dana Chandler returns to court with new lawyers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler appeared in court Tuesday for a continuation of a motion hearing to dismiss her two murder charges due to “misuse of media”.

Chandler’s defense team consists of three lawyers from the law firm Bath & Edmonds.

The defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges that she killed her ex-husband Mike Sico and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, due to “misuse of media”.

They are arguing two episodes of the television show 48 Hours created a trial of public opinion that led to an unfair conviction.

Six witnesses testified Tuesday. Three of them discussed their whereabouts during initial DNA testing done on Chandler as well as when she was arrested in 2011 in Oklahoma.

They also discussed the involvement they had during the time crews from 48 hours filmed parts of the episodes about the murders as well as Chandler’s arrest.

This is the second time the organization Miracle of Innocence has paid for lawyers to represent Chandler.

The organization’s co-founder, Darryl Burton, said he wants to give Chandler the same opportunities he had when his own wrongful conviction of murder was overturned.

“We believe in her innocence, we believe Dana Chandler was wrongfully convicted and sent to prison for a crime she didn’t commit.,” he said.

“It was a tragic thing that happened to her ex-husband and his fiancee but Dana Chandler did not do it based on the facts of the case.”

Even though Chandler ended services with Miracle of Innocence in the past, Burton thinks she is worth a second chance.

“Nothing has caused me to pause for working with Dana again we support people who are innocent and it’s nothing personal against Dana she felt the lawyers that were representing her the first time were not a perfect fit for her she feels these attorneys are a better fit,” he said.

“Dana doesn’t have access to the documents the lawyers have because she’s in jail. It’s hard to represent yourself when you’re facing charges this serious. and she needed some help.”

Burton thinks the hearings support Chandler’s innocence.

“It’s going in Dana’s favor for a change,” he said.

“Now I think she’s got the kind of lawyers to present what she needs to the court, people should be tried in a court of law, not in the public and using these other mediums national media to prey on a potential jury pool, that’s just not right and now she has a chance to really prove her case.”

Burton said working with Chandler is what’s morally right.

“We understand that the state and the court sometimes get it wrong not only that and not only do they get it wrong they’re sometimes skewed to benefit the prosecution and by having that experience we want to help other people get out of prison who are innocent,” he said.

“It’s about due process fundamental fairness equal protection under the law and Dana deserves that, you deserve that, everybody deserves that and that is why we fight to free innocent people.”

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office’s comments will be filed with the court.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.