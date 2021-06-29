City of Topeka sees an uptick in shootings this year compared to 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is seeing more shooting incidents this year compared to last year and accidental shootings are up two years in a row.

At her monthly news conference with City Manager Brent Trout, Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she’s concerned about the recent crime incidents.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the city has seen 39 shooting incidents this year, compared to 27 at this point in 2020.

Several of them over the past two weeks - including the 13-year-old shot and killed when toddlers found a gun.

“Across the nation, we’re seeing an increased amount of violence, specifically gun violence,” Mayor De La Isla emphasized. “We have to do something about it, but in order, for us to be successful.”

We cannot expect our police officers to be one on one with every citizen in our community to prevent these crimes. We need our community to continue collaborating with us,” De La Isla added.

TPD also reports twice as many accidental shooting incidents this year, compared to 2019.

“I am not excusing what is happening in Topeka. I have always been the person to say that one death, one shooting is too much,” De La Isla said. “But I think it’s time for us to start taking a look at what’s happening in our country and why we feel that is so important to solve issues with a gun.”

De La Isla says the police department is working to decrease crime - but they can’t do it alone, “what I keep trying to remind people that the fact that we have the right to something means we also have the responsibility to it.”

“To have a firearm means that you understand that you have the capacity of having something that can cause irreversible deadly damage to a child or an individual in your household,” she explained. “The increase of kids wanting to commit suicide is huge. If you are an owner of a firearm, but you keep it away from your kids, keep it away from people, have a lock on the gun, and do whatever you need to do when you are not close with a firearm. So, we don’t have to respond and have losses in our community of children that are innocent.”

As for the future of policing, City Manager Brent Trout says the police and community committee continues meetings.

“I think the committee has made a determination that they want to make sure they address any and all issues as a community that needs to be discussed or there are programs that need to be discussed as it relates to police and the relationship they have with the community,” Trout said.

The next police and community meeting is Tuesday night.

Trout says he will wait for the committee to make its recommendations, before launching the search for the next permanent police chief.

Additionally, in today’s meeting, City Manager Trout announced on Monday that you’ll be able to see his budget proposal for next year on Thursday posted online.

He says expenses and revenues are fairly steady and the pandemic did not cause the damage they’d feared, “for us, we thought it would change the equation when it came to sales tax revenues.”

“We saw them recover towards the end of the year and with the changes, we made on the expense side. Last year we were able to end the season well,” he continued. “We did some modifications, but we believe with what we’re seeing on spending levels currently and the projections as we go into next year.”

“We got a pretty good handle on where we think our sales tax and we’re not going excessive, but we’re really looking for a modest increase, a small increase in our sales tax revenues as we go into this year,” Trout said.

Trout says the city will not raise the mill-levy, this will be the ninth straight year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.