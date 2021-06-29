Cash reported stolen from vehicle at Kwik Shop gas pump in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Tuesday morning were investigating a report of cash being stolen from a vehicle parked at the gas pumps of a central Topeka convenience store.

Officers were called around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday to the Kwik Shop at 1414 S.W. 17th after receiving a report of the theft.

Police at the scene said a man had been at the gas pump before he went inside the Kwik Shop.

When he returned, police said, a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen out of his vehicle, which was unlocked.

Police remained at the scene past 11:15 a.m.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

