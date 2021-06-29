Advertisement

Blaze to Topeka home believed to be intentionally set

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department put out a blaze that is thought to have been intentionally set to a home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a house fire at 135 SW Van Buren St. just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Upon, arrival it said crews found smoke coming from the roof of the one-story home.

According to TFD, firefighters began an interior attack and were able to quickly put the fire out. It said a search of the home revealed hoarding conditions, but no occupants inside. It said the home appeared to be vacant with boards over most of the windows.

TFD said the investigation found that the fire was intentionally set. It said the loss of the home is around $2,000 associated with structural loss. It said no working smoke detectors were found within the home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Latest News

Bill Acree with the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation joins area law enforcement to...
New program offers rewards for tips on animal cruelty
Allegiant Airlines (Source: yuxi3200/flickr)
Airline adds nonstop service from Wichita to Florida
Delilah Ross, 33, of Salina.
Motorist accused of striking officer with car, fleeing
Kansas Lottery to extend Powerball drawings to three days a week in August