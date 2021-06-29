Blaze to Topeka home believed to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department put out a blaze that is thought to have been intentionally set to a home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a house fire at 135 SW Van Buren St. just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Upon, arrival it said crews found smoke coming from the roof of the one-story home.

According to TFD, firefighters began an interior attack and were able to quickly put the fire out. It said a search of the home revealed hoarding conditions, but no occupants inside. It said the home appeared to be vacant with boards over most of the windows.

TFD said the investigation found that the fire was intentionally set. It said the loss of the home is around $2,000 associated with structural loss. It said no working smoke detectors were found within the home.

