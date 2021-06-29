Advertisement

Bird Scooters now available in Emporia

(Source:NBC12)
(Source:NBC12)
By Jared Broyles and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia is flying high as it joins the Bird family.

KVOE Radio reports that the city formed a partnership with Bird Rides earlier this year. City code now prevents scooters from being used on major highways unless riders are using a crosswalk to cross the street. Scooters also cannot be parked on public streets if they interfere with other cars.

The City is not investing any money in the project. Riders can download the Bird app to find scooters and pay to ride.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Jeffrey J. Exon
Man charged in death of his daughter requests competency evaluation, puts hearings on pause

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Midday in Kansas
Topeka police on Tuesday morning were investigating a report of cash being stolen from a...
Cash reported stolen from vehicle at Kwik Shop gas pump in central Topeka
Lawrence Police continue to investigate overnight stabbing