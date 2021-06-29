Bird Scooters now available in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia is flying high as it joins the Bird family.

KVOE Radio reports that the city formed a partnership with Bird Rides earlier this year. City code now prevents scooters from being used on major highways unless riders are using a crosswalk to cross the street. Scooters also cannot be parked on public streets if they interfere with other cars.

The City is not investing any money in the project. Riders can download the Bird app to find scooters and pay to ride.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.