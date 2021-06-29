Advertisement

Airline adds nonstop service from Wichita to Florida

Allegiant Airlines (Source: yuxi3200/flickr)
Allegiant Airlines (Source: yuxi3200/flickr)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Allegiant Airlines is adding a new nonstop route from Wichita to Florida.

KSNW reports that the airline announced Tuesday that flights from Eisenhower National Airport to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will begin on Nov. 19, operating twice weekly. The company is offering introductory one-way fares for as low as $49.

“This is such exciting news, especially now that people are traveling again,” said Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager with Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

This will be Allegiant’s sixth destination from Wichita.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Latest News

FILE
Blaze to Topeka home believed to be intentionally set
Bill Acree with the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation joins area law enforcement to...
New program offers rewards for tips on animal cruelty
Delilah Ross, 33, of Salina.
Motorist accused of striking officer with car, fleeing
Kansas Lottery to extend Powerball drawings to three days a week in August