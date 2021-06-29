Advertisement

4-H camp to expand and diversify in 2022

(Source: KTRE Staff)
(Source: KTRE Staff)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Responding to the needs of Kansas families, program changes are coming to Rock Springs camps.

Over the last 75 years, thousands of Kansas 4-H’ers have enjoyed the traditional three-day, four-night Rock Springs Ranch experience of a county-wide camp that included activities such as horseback riding, archery, swimming, crafts, campfires, talent shows and leadership experiences.

Changes to expand and diversify camp program options are coming next year, according to Kansas 4-H Foundation president Jake Worcester.

Beginning in 2022, parents and their youth will be able to select from an expanded calendar of camp experiences.

“In the past, families were given one set of dates that their youth could attend camp,” Worcester said. “Looking ahead, there will be options for a traditional experience as well as longer experiences and additional leadership development opportunities

Through these experiences, Worcester said, he hopes youth from age seven through their college years will stay connected to 4-H activities and development opportunities Rock Springs Ranch.

“Next year families will have 7 to 8 weeks that they can choose from for a camp experience,” Worcester said. Those new dates and registration information will be posted on the Rock Springs Ranch website on Sept. 1.

Along with the scheduling changes, there will also be program changes to ensure a high-quality camp experience, said Wade Weber, Kansas 4-H program leader.

“We’ve looked to our peers in the camping industry and monitored the landscape of our professional programming,” he said. “There have been changes in youth development when it comes to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for young people.”

A task force has been working for more than two years to implement purposeful changes to enable 4-H youth to have the highest-quality camp experience possible, Weber said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka
Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD
State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka

Latest News

USD 475 prepares to relocate Franklin Elementary School students and staff
Police tape.
Wichita man sentenced to 46 years for 2018 homicide at hotel
(Source: AP)
3 injured in explosion, fire at suburban Kansas City duplex
Report: Kansas wheat harvest going slower than usual so far