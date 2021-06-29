Advertisement

16-year-old in custody after aggravated robbery, crash

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old is behind bars after an aggravated robbery followed by a car crash on Monday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, June 28, it received a call from a victim of an aggravated robbery. It said the victim indicated that he was being followed by the suspect in the robbery.

According to TPD, a responding officer saw both the suspect’s and victim’s vehicles and attempted to stop them.

TPD said the driver of the suspect vehicle then crashed in the 1000 block of SE Branner Trafficway. The victim continued to drive to the Law Enforcement Center and made contact with officers there. IT said police were not in pursuit of either vehicle.

According to TPD, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash or aggravated robbery.

TPD said multiple people from the suspect car were taken into custody in the 1000 block of SE Branner Trafficway and were interviewed about the incident. It said a crime scene was found in the 1300 block of SE Indiana Ave. where the stolen items were recovered.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and transported to the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and use of or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

TPD said the victim knew the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

