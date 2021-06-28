Advertisement

Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trump Organization lawyers are expected to meet with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday in an effort to talk them out of pursuing criminal charges.

The in-person meeting follows a virtual conference last week about the district attorney’s pending criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

New York prosecutors told Trump lawyers the criminal charges could be filed against the organization as early as this week.

An attorney for the Trump Organization told CNN that so far prosecutors have not been receptive to arguments to dismiss the case.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is also expected to be charged for improper tax-free compensation and benefits he received.

There is no indication at this point that former President Donald Trump or members of his family will be charged, but the case could lay the groundwork for that later.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July
Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to prepare to Shelter in Place for third day in a row

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 145 miles...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
2 from Kansas City-area named to U.S. gymnastics team