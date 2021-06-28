Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning as forecasters expect a tropical depression to strengthen before it makes landfall and drop large amounts of rain along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the coasts as early as Monday night.

