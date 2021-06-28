Advertisement

Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman and an Auburn man are in custody on drug charges after being pulled over in Jackson County early Friday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.

Just after midnight, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for a traffic infraction west of US Hwy 75 on 150th. After searching the vehicle, the deputy located what they believed to be methamphetamine and a hallucinogenic drug inside the car.

Both the driver, Tina Ramirez, and the passenger, Benjamin McLain, were both arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

