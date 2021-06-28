Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop

Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in central Topeka. (June 28, 2021)(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old Topeka woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:15 a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near SW Pinehurst and SW Wayne Ave. for a registration violation.

During the investigation, a K9 unit located illegal narcotics.

The driver, Alexis Smith, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of depressants, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and other registration violations.

The incident is still under investigation

