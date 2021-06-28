Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old Topeka woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:15 a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near SW Pinehurst and SW Wayne Ave. for a registration violation.

During the investigation, a K9 unit located illegal narcotics.

The driver, Alexis Smith, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of depressants, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and other registration violations.

The incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.