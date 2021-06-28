Topeka sees first airshow in 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Thunder Over the Heartland wrapped up its airshow with a boom.

After performances from the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team and the Shockwave Jet, came a special reactant of a piece of history, Pearl harbor.

“I think it’s special because there are still a lot of people in our society that had to live through that and it definitely shaped their life and it showed how American our allied nations worked,” said Airforce Captain, Alex Lauer.

For the younger crowd at the show, Lauer says it’s important to know what happened nearly 80 years ago and how it affected our country.

“By us making sure we show people where that came from and how it came from as a country and how we turned into a melting pot of people from all over the world,” he said.

Some of the attendees were intrigued by this event and say it’s like watching history all over again.

“Most of them are from World War Two, the radio engines and the planes we just saw, Tora Tora Tora, that’s where they’re from and a few of them are Korean and Vietnam planes too,” said attendee, Dale Webb.

This demonstration is also a reminder of how America evolved after the war.

“The bombing of Pearl Harbor was to show how big a small country was and it was always kind of amazing how the United States evolved after the depression era after the war and brought the entire country together,” said Webb.

