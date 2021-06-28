Advertisement

Topeka sees first airshow in 25 years

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Thunder Over the Heartland wrapped up its airshow with a boom.

After performances from the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team and the Shockwave Jet, came a special reactant of a piece of history, Pearl harbor.

“I think it’s special because there are still a lot of people in our society that had to live through that and it definitely shaped their life and it showed how American our allied nations worked,” said Airforce Captain, Alex Lauer.

For the younger crowd at the show, Lauer says it’s important to know what happened nearly 80 years ago and how it affected our country.

“By us making sure we show people where that came from and how it came from as a country and how we turned into a melting pot of people from all over the world,” he said.

Some of the attendees were intrigued by this event and say it’s like watching history all over again.

“Most of them are from World War Two, the radio engines and the planes we just saw, Tora Tora Tora, that’s where they’re from and a few of them are Korean and Vietnam planes too,” said attendee, Dale Webb.

This demonstration is also a reminder of how America evolved after the war.

“The bombing of Pearl Harbor was to show how big a small country was and it was always kind of amazing how the United States evolved after the depression era after the war and brought the entire country together,” said Webb.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop

Latest News

Crews disassemble the stage at Country Stampede on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Curtain closes on Country Stampede as crews cleanup
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
A motion filed by the state of Kansas obtained by 13 NEWS contains arguments for why the state...
Prosecutors argue teen charged with murder of friend’s mom should be tried as an adult
Rainy Weather Through Thursday
The Spirit of Kansas will be returning in 2021
The Spirit of Kansas is returning for 2021