Topeka man arrested on drug, weapons charges in Jackson Co.

Albert Wilson
Albert Wilson(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody on a number of charges after being arrested during a traffic stop Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:45 pm Saturday, a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car near 142nd and US Hwy 74. The driver, Albert Wilson of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, defacing identification marks on a firearm, and driving while suspended and without insurance.

