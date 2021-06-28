Topeka homicides down in 2021 compared to year ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has three fewer homicides so far in 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, officials said.

The capital city had recorded nine official homicides as of Monday morning after the most recent slaying, which occurred Thursday night in North Topeka.

According to WIBW records, arrests have been made in seven of the nine homicides so far in 2021 in Topeka.

A year ago at this time, Topeka had recorded 12 homicides.

The capital city finished 2020 with 25 official homicides.

Meanwhile, Shawnee County has recorded one homicide as of Monday outside the Topeka city limits. There were no homicides reported in Shawnee County outside the Topeka city limits in 2020.

Here is a listing of homicide victims so far in 2021 as of Monday, June 28, according to the Topeka Police Department:

• 1. Aurora Exon, 2, died Jan. 5, after being found unresponsive at a home in the 3500 block of S.W. 10th Avenue. After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey James Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated endangering of a child; and failure to report the death of a child. Exon’s bond was set at $1 million. https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/30/arrest-made-in-january-homicide-of-2-year-old-topeka-girl/

• 2. Michael Stringfield, 42, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. White Lakes Plaza Drive, authorities said. Officers responding to the scene found Stringfield suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said Stringfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. There have been no reports of arrests in the case. For more details, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/02/16/one-killed-in-overnight-shooting-in-south-central-topeka/.

• 3. Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute, was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the 3100 block of S.E. Bryant. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured in the incident. Police said Devonta Miller, 28, of Topeka and Harlee Borders, 21, of Marysville, were located Sunday afternoon, March 28, at a Manhattan apartment and were taken into custody without incident. Miller was being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated burglary; aggravated battery; and aggravated endangering a child. Borders was being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated burglary; aggravated battery; and aggravated endanger a child. For more information on the shooting, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/27/topeka-police-on-scene-of-incident-in-se-topeka/. For more information on the apprehension of Miller and Borders, visit https://www.wibw.com/2021/03/29/suspects-arrested-and-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-friday-night-shooting/.

• 4. Emmanuel Torres, 16, was shot and killed around 7:22 p.m. Thursday, April 15, near S.E. 6th Avenue and Chandler. Police found Torres suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. Torres was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. Police said that upon arrival at the hospital, Torres was pronounced dead by medical personnel. No arrests had been reported as of Monday.

5. Hester Workman, 46, was found dead Saturday evening, April 24, at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James. Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, a 16-year-old friend of Workman’s son, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder; aggravated burglary; aggravated battery; interference with law enforcement; and theft. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office started proceedings requesting that Ballou-Meyer be prosecuted as an adult.

6. Aaron D. Shepherd, 49, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in the 1100 block of S.W. 17th. Jeremy Volle, 34, and Brandon Croskey, 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with Shepherd’s death on Sunday, June 6. Volle was arrested in connection with premeditated first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million. Croskey was arrested in connection with first-degree murder. His bond also was set at $1 million. https://www.wibw.com/2021/06/07/topeka-police-identify-two-suspects-may-homicide/

7. Shakeita Young, 32, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 5:04 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in the 1800 block of N.E. Burgess Court. Kajun Brock, 31, was arrested Wednesday, June 2, by the U.S. Marshals Service in Topeka. Brock was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by felon. He was being held in jail on a $1 million bond. https://www.wibw.com/2021/06/02/tpd-saturday-homicide-has-ties-to-topeka-wichita/

8. DaMya Hudnall, 13, of Topeka, died from injuries she suffered around 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at 1717 S.E. 31st. Authorities said the shooting was believed to be accidental in nature after toddlers gained access to a loaded gun. Authorities said Dejuan Thomas Yelverton, 22, was the owner and keeper of the gun and had been staying at the residence recently. Yelverton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony; aggravated endangering a child; and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Yelverton was being held in jail on a $250,000 blond. https://www.wibw.com/2021/06/17/man-charged-murder-13-year-old-after-toddlers-found-gun-shot-her/

9. Bradley Bellinder, 51, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in the 1200 block of N.W. Polk in North Topeka. Responding officers found Bellinder suffering from a gunshot wound. Bellinder was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they arrested Marshall Stewart IV, 38, on Sunday, June 27, in connection with Bellinder’s death. Stewart was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Bellinder’s death. Stewart on Monday morning was being held without bond in the Shawnee County Jail. https://www.wibw.com/2021/06/27/suspect-thursday-polk-shooting-taken-into-custody/

Here is a listing of homicide victims so far in 2021 outside the city limits of Topeka in Shawnee County as of Monday, June 28, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office:

1. Deborah Stephens, 58, of Topeka, was found dead Tuesday evening, April 27, at the Coachlight South mobile home park at 801 S.W. 57th. Deputies were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found a woman -- later identified as Stephens -- deceased at that location. Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter. He was later charged with first-degree murder; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated burglary; criminal threat; and interference with law enforcement.

Until April, officials said, Shawnee County last recorded a homicide outside the Topeka city limits in 2019.

