Stormont Vail vaccine clinic ending early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is ending its vaccination clinic three weeks early.

The clinic was set to end on July 31st, which is the end date on its contract, but will now close on July 9 instead.

Stormont Vail says they’ve administered over 85,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the clinic opened on December 16.

The Events Center will still offer vaccines on July 2 and 9, with walk-in availability from 8 to 11 am. You can also make an appointment by calling the COVID-19 vaccine assistance line at 785-270-4786. After the clinic closes, Stormont Vail will continue offering vaccines through its retail pharmacy at 2252 SW 10th Ave, just east of 10th and MacVicar.

