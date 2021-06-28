Advertisement

Stormont Vail vaccine clinic ending early

COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 vaccine shot(KFYR)
By Jared Broyles and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is ending its vaccination clinic three weeks early.

The clinic was set to end on July 31st, which is the end date on its contract, but will now close on July 9 instead.

Stormont Vail says they’ve administered over 85,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the clinic opened on December 16.

The Events Center will still offer vaccines on July 2 and 9, with walk-in availability from 8 to 11 am. You can also make an appointment by calling the COVID-19 vaccine assistance line at 785-270-4786. After the clinic closes, Stormont Vail will continue offering vaccines through its retail pharmacy at 2252 SW 10th Ave, just east of 10th and MacVicar.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop

Latest News

Tina Ramirez and Benjamin McLain
Topeka woman, Auburn man arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Rain Showers and Isolated T-Storms Through Thursday
Jeffrey J. Exon
Man charged in death of his daughter requests competency evaluation, puts hearings on pause
Riley County Police 911 and non-emergent lines are down
911 outage in Riley County