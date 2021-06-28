State health officials sound alarm over Delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Missouri and Oklahoma seeing spikes, Kansas health officials want people to take precautions against the Delta variant of COVID - even if they’re fully vaccinated.

Dr. Marci Neilsen, PhD, the Governor’s adviser for COVID-19 response, said about 70 percent of coronavirus samples Kansas health officials are sequencing right now appear to be the Delta variant. Health officials say this particular variant appears to spread very quickly - especially among unvaccinated populations - and it appears to cause more serious illness.

The CDC found the Delta variant is 60 percent more transmissible than the B. 117 variant, which was previously the dominant strain.

With that in mind, Neilsen said people need to be aware ahead of the July 4th holiday.

“We want to make sure people are thinking about this and doing everything they possibly can to be safe,” she said. “If you’re not vaccinated, we hope you get vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, we certainly hope you are wearing masks and social distancing. Again, this is about keeping everyone safe.”

Neilsen said even people who are fully vaccinated should consider taking precautions if they will be around people who are not vaccinated, or large crowds where they do not know who or who may not be vaccinated.

“We don’t yet know whether or not people who have been vaccinated are able to carry the Delta variant and spread it to people,” she said. “We are still learning a lot about ways in which this variant can spread to others and you just don’t want to take that risk. Now, we know if folks are outside, if they are with other folks who are vaccinated, they are much safer. But if you don’t know other folks are vaccinated or not that’s when we really want to emphasize masking up and socially distancing.”

Gov. Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman issued their own call for caution Monday.

“The rapid increase of the Delta variant throughout the U.S. and in Kansas is of great concern to us,” Norman, said. “Vaccination continues to be the best defense in combating variants.”

Neilsen said people who get vaccinated in the next few days will not build up protection in time for the holiday weekend, so the masking and social distancing is especially important. She also recommends testing before and after traveling. Free testing sites across the state will remain open through the end of the year.

“We don’t want people to be overly scared. On the other hand, we know people are tired of hearing about COVID-19 and so we want to share with them the message this is serious,” she said. “We have neighboring states where we see they really have the case rates rising so quickly. We want to be careful here in Kansas.”

