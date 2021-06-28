The Spirit of Kansas is returning for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After canceling the festival last year due to COVID-19, Shawnee County is planning on having thousands of people attend this year, and they are fully prepared.

As one of the biggest national holidays approaches, Shawnee County is ready to pick up where they left off.

“Good news is The Spirit of Kansas is back in full after being canceled from the pandemic last year, we will kick it off in shelters four and five with a car show and it’s something fun to start the day with,” said Mike Mclaughlin.

But the car show is only the beginning, there are events planned for the whole day.

“At 11 o’clock the food and craft vendors that are a lot of fun start to open up and they will go on until 7:30 in the evening and then at 11:30 a.m. the Kansas Blues will perform and then we will have a water ski show at 6:30 p.m. and at 10:00 p.m., of course, the fireworks display,” he said.

Shawnee County is expecting thousands of attendees and is taking big steps to prioritize safety.

“This is months worth of preparation, emergency enforcement leads it off and we have multiple law enforcement involved AMR is involved to keep people safe and direct traffic around here and to help make it a smooth event and a good experience for all of those who come out,” said McLaughlin.

There are a few changes in transportation this year, there will be no shuttle buses and road work will be ongoing.

“People need to remember that Southeast 45th Street is closed at both west edge and east edge so come to 29th and Croco Road to east edge and come right here to Tinman’s Circle or you can come to west edge through 29th and 37th,” he said.

Mclaughlin did give a suggestion of where a good parking alternative may be.

“Tinman Circle is a good place to park, it’s faster getting out on the east side than on the west side,”.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will allow coolers without alcoholic beverages and personal fireworks are prohibited.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.