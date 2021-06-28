Shawnee Co. firework vendors see high demand during national firework shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday was the first day fireworks were able to be sold in Shawnee County and vendors say you might want to pick up your fireworks early.

In Topeka, fireworks can be sold from June 29th- July 4th but for areas outside of city limits, sales could begin on June 27th.

For the Ross brothers, the fireworks business runs in the family.

“This is out at my parents house where I grew up so there’s been a firework stand in my back yard since I was born,” said Garret Ross, owner of Thompson’s Fireworks.

“My two brothers, myself, and my Dad, we all own this and run it and our wives and our kids all help out,” said Kyle Ross, owner of Thompson’s Fireworks

Thompson’s Fireworks has been around for 45 years and they’ve been through a lot, but this year they’re gearing up their business during a nationwide firework shortage.

“Most people I have talked to, based on their order they got, about twenty to thirty percent less than what they ordered but its just a simple case of the product not making it over from China and its not because of the product being in China and not being produced in china, it has a lot to do with shipping restraints,” said Kyle.

They say even though shipping has slowed down, demand for the product hasn’t.

“Some people didn’t do anything last year because they were trying to socially distance or their families live in different states and they didn’t see each other over the fourth and I’ve heard a lot of people say they’re going big this year so I definitely think the demand is up.”

They say even though there’s no reason to panic they still recommend getting everything you need for your Fourth of July festivities early.

“We are pretty well stocked here, I think that we’ll be able to get through the fourth without running out, I’ve heard from some other stands that they might run out the second or third but you know we work really hard to build up our inventory and get a good stock for the year.”

Thompson’s Fireworks is located at 7934 SW 10th Ave.

They will be having free preview shows Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week at the same location.

