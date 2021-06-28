Advertisement

RCPD investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club

Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club.
Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club.(Manhattan Country Club)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, police filed a report for criminal damage to property at the club the 1500 block of N. 10th Street in Manhattan when they reported an unknown suspect vandalized the pool with graffiti and damaged pool chairs, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July
Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to prepare to Shelter in Place for third day in a row

Latest News

Motion hearing date set for teen charged with killing his friend’s mom
Midday in Kansas
Topeka police responded late Thursday to the 1200 block of N.W. Polk, where Bradley Bellinder,...
Topeka homicides down in 2021 compared to year ago
No bus service as Topeka Metro observes Independence Day holiday on July 5