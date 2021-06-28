RCPD investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at Manhattan Country Club.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, police filed a report for criminal damage to property at the club the 1500 block of N. 10th Street in Manhattan when they reported an unknown suspect vandalized the pool with graffiti and damaged pool chairs, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

