Rain Showers Continue Today and Again Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain showers south of I-70 and storms in North-Central Kansas are likely this afternoon and will weaken by this evening. We are expected to be dry overnight tonight with a very low chance for lingering rain showers before midnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with calm winds.

Tomorrow we’ll do it again with an identical weather pattern to today in nearly every factor. Rain showers most likely in areas south of I-70 and east of I-335 and isolated storms in north-central Kansas. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with upper 80s possible in north central Kansas.

While we’ll have to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis when it comes to specifically where the best chance of rain will be and when, we’re not looking at any day where it’ll be a complete washout. There will be a better chance that the rain will be more widespread tomorrow and Wednesday compared to today and Thursday but it won’t be for the entire day. Overall the higher rainfall totals will be southeast of the turnpike where 1-2″ possibly 3″ may fall while areas in north-central KS may only get 0.25″-0.50″.

Tonight: Hit and miss showers with a few t-storms before midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S around 5 mph.\

Wednesday: Showers and isolated t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Calm winds generally from the south.

On and off showers/storms will continue through Thursday night although there is a very small chance some light rain could develop late Friday but based on the weather pattern beginning to change late Thursday will leave that out of the forecast.

With temperatures warming up due to more sun by the weekend it still doesn’t look bad, in fact humidity will be lower for the holiday weekend compared to much of the work week so you could not ask for a more perfect holiday weekend!

Light Rain Next Few Days (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The work week will consist of on and off showers/storms anytime, anywhere. We’re not looking at all day washouts so any outdoor plans you have, as long as you don’t mind rain at times and able to seek shelter if there’s lightning you don’t need to cancel any plans ahead of time. Keep an eye on the latest forecast with specific details on a day by day basis to alter plans if needed. Tomorrow and Wednesday will have a better chance for rain across more of northeast KS so if you have outdoor plans on these two days start thinking about a Plan B. The holiday weekend is looking fantastic with sunny skies, temperatures not too hot and even lower humidity so start making those outdoor plans without worry of rain or storms.

