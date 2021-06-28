Prosecutors argue teen charged with murder of friend’s mom should be tried as an adult

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors appeared in a virtual docket hearing Monday seeking to try Amadeus Ballou-Meyer as an adult in the homicide case of Hester Workman and a separate sex crime case involving an underage relative.

13 NEWS obtained a copy of the state’s motion supporting their request.

According to the motion, on the night of April 24 officers found two people sitting in the driveway of Workman’s home on James Street consoling each other.

One person identified as “D.J.” told officers he thought he accidentally ran over Workman with his car when he pulled into the driveway after coming home from work.

The motion said that officers took statements from the two people and they told law enforcement “as they pulled into the garage they felt a bump and got out to see what caused the bump and found Hester on the garage floor,”.

Investigators then determined Workman’s death was a homicide noting blood near her body came from being hit with an object multiple times not a car.

A neighbor told officers they saw a young man walking quickly down James Street carrying a baseball bat.

Security footage from other neighbors showed the man running down the street.

D.J. identified the person in the video as Ballou-Meyer, his best friend.

D.J. described the relationship between Ballou-Meyer and Workman as “good”.

On April 26, officers found Ballou-Meyer at his grandmother’s house.

The motion details that he initially tried to jump off a second-floor balcony before ultimately cooperating with police.

During questioning, the motion said he gave officers several versions of what happened on the night of Workman’s death.

First, he said he stopped by her house and she gave him a bottle of water and he left.

Then he said he decided to Workman she may have hit her head so he panicked and left.

After more questioning, he told investigators he was upset with D.J. because he would not let Ballou-Meyer smoke in his car earlier in the day.

He then said while out walking he saw Workman outside and snuck into the house planning to scare her because he thought it would be funny.

He told investigators Workman fell backward and hit her head on the metal rails of the garage door.

He said he could not see her breathing, saw the baseball bat in the garage and decided to put Workman “out of her suffering” and hit her twice in the head.

He told law enforcement he ran from the house and threw the bat into Shunga creek.

The motion also details a separate sex crime case involving an underage relative.

It states in July 2019, the child’s mother found secret videos on Ballou-Meyer’s phone of her daughter getting dressed.

The state made several arguments Ballou-Meyer should be tried as an adult for both crimes citing the seriousness and sophistication for them.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled for September 16.

