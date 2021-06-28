Advertisement

One taken to hospital after crash early Monday in Geary County

One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Geary...
One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Geary County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:03 a.m. at US-77 and K-82 highways. The location was about four miles east of Wakefield and 11 miles north of Junction City.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Jose F. Alvarenga of Junction City, was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia sport utility east on K-82 when he fell asleep.

The GMC then crashed in the east ditch on US-77.

There was no report of an injury to Alvarenga.

A passenger, who wasn’t identified, was transported to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City for treatment of injuries. There was no immediate report of the passenger’s condition.

