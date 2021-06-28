Advertisement

No bus service on July 5 as Topeka Metro observes Independence Day holiday

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No bus service will be offered in the capital city next Monday as Topeka Metro observes the Independence Day holiday.

Topeka Metro officials said that because July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be observed the following day, on Monday, July 5.

No buses will be operating and Topeka Metro administrative offices will be closed on July 5.

Topeka Metro officials say they are encouraging bus passengers to plan alternative travel arrangements for that day. 

Topeka Metro will resume regular operations on Tuesday, July 6.

