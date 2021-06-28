Motion hearing date set for teen charged with killing his friend’s mom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, the teen accused of killing Hester Workman, appeared over Zoom in a docket hearing Monday before Judge Darian Dernovish in Shawnee Co. District Court.

13 NEWS was the only media on the Zoom hearing.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kanagy’s office has filed a motion to prosecute Ballou-Meyer as an adult in the death of Workman and a separate case involving a charge of sexual exploitation of a child related to a case from 2020.

Jessica Heinen, an Assistant District Attorney for Shawnee Co., is representing the state of Kansas.

She said the hearing could take about four hours or the length of one day, considering there are two cases.

Defense attorney Mike Francis said in the months following Ballou-Meyer’s initial court appearance he requested Ballou-Meyer’s psychological and health records “some time ago” but still has not received them.

Francis added that Ballou-Meyer has been in and out of treatment for more than 10 years, which could lengthen the time of the motion hearing.

A representative from KVC Kansas, an organization that provides foster care case management, also appeared on the call. She said KVC had requested any and all psychological records for Ballou-Meyer and would check on their status later Monday.

An in-person motion hearing has been set for September 16 at 9:30 am.

Evidence will be heard to see if there is enough evidence to prosecute Ballou-Meyer as an adult in both cases.

September 17 has also been reserved in case the hearing needs to go on for more time.

The KVC representative also told Judge Dernovish that Ballou-Meyer did not appear with his case manager when she attempted to meet with him this month.

She encouraged that Ballou-Meyer meet with his case worker.

When asked, Ballou-Meyer said he would meet.

Judge Dernovish told Ballou-Meyer to stay out of trouble and listen to the guards.

Ballou-Meyer agreed.

He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

