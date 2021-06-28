Monday forecast: On and off showers/t-storms for much of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for the week will be several rounds of rain and t-storms. The threat for severe weather is low with flooding and lightning the main hazards to monitor. The good news is this weather pattern changes just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend where sunshine returns with seasonal temperatures.

While we’ll have to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis when it comes to specifically where the best chance of rain will be and when, we’re not looking at any day where it’ll be a complete washout. There will be a better chance that the rain will be more widespread tomorrow and Wednesday compared to today and Thursday but it won’t be for the entire day. Overall the higher rainfall totals will be southeast of the turnpike where 1-2″ possibly 3″ may fall while areas in north-central KS may only get 0.25″-0.50″.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: While the chance of rain exists all day, the higher chance of rain will be in the late morning/afternoon hours southeast of the turnpike and in north-central KS. This means areas in between like Hiawatha, Holton, Manhattan, Council Grove will have a relatively low (but not 0%) chance of getting any rain at all. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Hit and miss showers with a few t-storms. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S around 5 mph.

On and off showers/storms will continue through Thursday night although there is a very small chance some light rain could develop late Friday but based on the weather pattern beginning to change late Thursday will leave that out of the forecast.

With temperatures warming up due to more sun by the weekend it still doesn’t look bad, in fact humidity will be lower for the holiday weekend compared to much of the work week so you could not ask for a more perfect weekend.

Taking Action:

The work week will consist of on and off showers/storms anytime, anywhere. We’re not looking at all day washouts so any outdoor plans you have, as long as you don’t mind rain at times and able to seek shelter if there’s lightning you don’t need to cancel any plans ahead of time. Keep an eye on the latest forecast with specific details on a day by day basis to alter plans if needed. Tomorrow and Wednesday will have a better chance for rain across more of northeast KS so if you have outdoor plans on these two days start thinking about a Plan B.

The holiday weekend is looking fantastic with sunny skies, temperatures not too hot and even lower humidity so start making those outdoor plans without worry of rain or storms.



