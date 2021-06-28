Man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday on I-70 near N. 86th Street in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 GMC Jimmy sport utility vehicle was westbound in the right lane of the highway when it lost control after it changed to the center lanes.

The vehicle then overturned multiple times, the patrol said.

The driver, Brian Hanna, 63, of Kansas City, Kan., was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Hanna, who was alone the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

