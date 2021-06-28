Advertisement

Man killed Saturday when ATV flips in northwest Kansas

A man was killed Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in...
A man was killed Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in Phillips County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.(NBC15)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in Phillips County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday at 550 E. 700 Road, about 18 miles northeast of Phillipsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Honda all-terrain vehicle was northbound in a pasture attempting to go up a steep incline. The vehicle was unable to go up the incline and flipped over backward, the patrol said.

The driver, Terry Lynn Gitchel, 64, of Phillipsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gitcvhel wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
Man arrested in connection to Thursday shooting death in North Topeka
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July
Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to prepare to Shelter in Place for third day in a row

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Geary...
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday in Geary County
No bus service will be offered in the capital city next Monday as Topeka Metro observes the...
No bus service on July 5 as Topeka Metro observes Independence Day holiday
A 63-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-70 in KCK
On and off showers/storms
Rain chances this week