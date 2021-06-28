Man killed Saturday when ATV flips in northwest Kansas

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in Phillips County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday at 550 E. 700 Road, about 18 miles northeast of Phillipsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Honda all-terrain vehicle was northbound in a pasture attempting to go up a steep incline. The vehicle was unable to go up the incline and flipped over backward, the patrol said.

The driver, Terry Lynn Gitchel, 64, of Phillipsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gitcvhel wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

