Man charged in death of his daughter requests competency evaluation, puts hearings on pause

Jeffrey J. Exon
Jeffrey J. Exon(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 45-year-old Jeffrey Exon, who is facing three felony charges related to the death of his two-year-old daughter, Aurora, filed a motion for a review of his competency Monday.

Exon appeared in Shawnee Co. Court Monday before Judge Nancy Parrish on what was supposed to be a continuation of his pre-trial hearing.

Exon’s attorney, Jonathan Phelps of Phelps Chartered told Judge Parrish that “based upon information that would be mostly, entirely confidential in nature” he believed “competency must be addressed in this case”.

According to Parrish, until the competency evaluation is completed and until a determination on Exon’s competency is made, his hearings will be on pause.

Parrish set a follow-up for August 5 at 1:30 to be held both in-person and over Zoom.

If Exon’s competency evaluation has been completed by that time, a competency hearing will be held at that time.

Exon, who appeared in a yellowed jumpsuit and mask, did not speak during Monday’s hearing.

He is facing felonies for first-degree murder, aggravated endangerment of a child, and failure to report the death of a child.

He is being held at the Shawnee Co. Jail on $1 million bond.

