KU study finds hundreds of lives were saved in KS counties that adopted mask mandates

(KOSA)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study conducted by a pair of University of Kansas professors found that mask mandates may have saved hundreds of lives in Kansas counties.

Donna Ginther, a Roy A. Roberts Distinguished Professor of Economics and director of the Institute for Policy and Social Justice at the University of Kansas, says the mask mandates reduced COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in counties that adopted them by about 60 percent.

Ginther’s article “Association of Mask Mandates and COVID-19 Case Rates, Hospitalizations and Deaths in Kansas” examines the effect of masks on the state’s 105 counties.

Executive Order 20-52, which required the wearing of face masks or face coverings in public, was initially adopted by 15 counties when it took effect in July of 2020. An additional 40 counties adopted a second mask mandate that went into effect four months later.

“We thought masks would matter for certain cases, but the effect size for hospitalizations and deaths being the same rate was pretty astonishing,” Ginther said of her study, which she co-wrote with Carlos Zambrana, an associate researcher at the Institute for Policy & Social Research at KU. Ginther and Zambrana estimate that masks saved about 500 lives in the Kansas counties that adopted mandates.

Data for the study was collected from a number of sources, including the New York times COVID-19 data and the Kansas Health Institute.

Ginther says she believes her study enforces the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “This may not be the last pandemic in our lifetime,” she said. “Just think about places like India that don’t have access to the vaccine. If you’re wanting to slow the spread, knowing that a mask works and is a cost-effective approach to public health is really important.”

