Kan. homeowner starts house fire trying to get rid of wasps

The Hutchinson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the home, located in the 900 block...
The Hutchinson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the home, located in the 900 block of West 2nd Avenue, had a wasp infestation and the homeowner caught fire to a mattress and ragweed to try to smoke out the wasps.(Nick Hemphill, Courtesy of Hutchinson Fire Department)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (JC Post) - Firefighters had to deal with hoarding as they fought a house fire late Sunday night in Hutchinson.

According to a social media report, just before 11 p.m., firefighters found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of a single-story house at 929 West 2nd Street.

The one person in the house got out safely. Fire crews had a difficult time entering the home due to the hoarder-like conditions they encountered. The home is uninhabitable. No firefighters were hurt.

The homeowner tried to solve a wasp infestation by burning and smoking out the wasp nests by burning a mattress and ragweed which then started the home on fire.

