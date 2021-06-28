Kan. homeowner starts house fire trying to get rid of wasps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (JC Post) - Firefighters had to deal with hoarding as they fought a house fire late Sunday night in Hutchinson.

According to a social media report, just before 11 p.m., firefighters found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of a single-story house at 929 West 2nd Street.

The one person in the house got out safely. Fire crews had a difficult time entering the home due to the hoarder-like conditions they encountered. The home is uninhabitable. No firefighters were hurt.

The homeowner tried to solve a wasp infestation by burning and smoking out the wasp nests by burning a mattress and ragweed which then started the home on fire.

