Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says the skull of a human was found along side the Kaw River in Topeka.

Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says the skull was found Sunday within Topeka City limits.

Spiker says the remains will be sent to a forensic anthropologist for identification, which could take several months to a year.

No other information was released.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

