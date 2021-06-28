Advertisement

Curtain closes on Country Stampede as crews cleanup

Crews disassemble the Country Stampede stage on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Crews disassemble the Country Stampede stage on Sunday, June 27, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The show is over for the 2021 Country Stampede.

The last of campers made their journey home Sunday reflecting on their experience at one of Topeka’s first major events since the pandemic.

“It was awesome I got to meet Colt Ford but all the artists were great it was a good time lots and lots of people here and a great time to get out here after COVID,” recounted Caleb McElroy, who was visiting from Pratt.

The festival gave visitors the live entertainment they’ve been craving.

“We’re country music fans and we were supposed to go to the CMA fest in Nashville last year so of course that didn’t happen and we were looking for something else and we said ‘ok, let’s try it’,” said Mike Juhlin, who was visiting from Omaha.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Don Hughes said the weekend went on in an overall smooth fashion for the agency.

“Minor incidents, great crowd, everyone had a good disposition people were high-fiving each other fist knuckles bumps it was a good environment to be in,” he said.

He added that the festival gave KHP the opportunity to connect with the community.

“We’re glad we get to participate at this kind of event where the community has questions to ask us stuff about their cars, their brakes we get a lot of questions where people want to know the answer and so that’s why we’re there.”

The Topeka Fire Department also reported things went well for them during Stampede weekend.

In a statement to 13 NEWS organizers of the Stampede said “Despite the Midwest weather, the festival had a huge turnout and was a success. We’re looking forward to 2022”.

