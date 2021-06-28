Animals perish in house fire in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 221 SE Carnahan Pl. just before 2:00 PM on Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story house.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, the fire was extinguished without damaging any other homes or buildings.

TFD says the cause of the fire was accidental, associated with an electrical malfunction. Two adults and 3 children were displaced due to the fire and 5 cats perished in the fire.

The estimated damage loss was about $15,000.

