TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County say their 911 and non-emergency administration line (785 537-2112) are down.

RCPD says if you have an emergency and dial 911, some calls may go through.

However, others may ring busy.

If you have an emergency, RCPD says to call (785) 565-6257.

