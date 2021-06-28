2 from Kansas City-area named to U.S. gymnastics team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong, both from the Kansas City area, will be in Tokyo as members of the US Olympic Gymnastics Team.

The two, who train at Great American Gymnastics Express in Blue Springs, competed in the weekend trials and were named Sunday as replacements or alternate athletes on the team.

Eaker is a senior at Grain Valley High School and Wong a senior at Blue Valley High School.

In addition to Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello and Emma Malabuyo will also serve as alternates.

