West beats East 14-0 in Kansas Shrine Bowl

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - In the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl, the West squad beat the East 14-0.

MVP for the West was Phillipsburg’s Ty Sides. He caught passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came from Junction City quarterback Andrew Khoury. The East’s MVP was Tonganoxie’s Branden Martin.

Some really impressive defensive performances stuck out. Future Kansas State Wildcat Gavin Haselhorst logged three sacks.

The West Team has won the Shrine Bowl three straight years.

