West beats East 14-0 in Kansas Shrine Bowl

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - In the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl, the West squad beat the East 14-0.

MVP for the West was Phillipsburg’s Ty Sides. He caught passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came from Junction City quarterback Andrew Khoury. The East’s MVP was Tonganoxie’s Branden Martin.

Andrew Khoury ➡️ Ty Sides for the nearly 60 yard score and the West side takes the early 7-0 advantage @JCBlueJayFB @Phillipsburg_HS pic.twitter.com/v19sZiWDho — Matt Henderson (@KWCHMatt) June 27, 2021

Some really impressive defensive performances stuck out. Future Kansas State Wildcat Gavin Haselhorst logged three sacks.

Final stats of the 48th KS Shrine Bowl pic.twitter.com/SdL1Lirnm2 — Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) June 27, 2021

The West Team has won the Shrine Bowl three straight years.

