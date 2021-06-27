Advertisement

Washburn’s Virgi Scardanzan finishes second at Italian National Championships

Washburn pole vaulter Virgi Scardanzan attempts to clear a vault.
Washburn pole vaulter Virgi Scardanzan attempts to clear a vault.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn pole vaulter Virgi Scardanzan finished second at the 2021 Italian National Championships. The Ichabod track star cleared a height of 4.30 meters (14′ 1 1/4 feet).

Despite the high finish, the three-time All-American didn’t qualify for the Olympics. Italian qualifying standards require a height of 4.70 meters.

Earlier this year, Scardanzan cleared a height of 4.35 meters. It was the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division-II history.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to prepare to Shelter in Place for third day in a row
Country Stampede Information
A shooting at 13th and Buchanan sent one man to the hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Man taken to hospital after shots fired near 13th and Buchanan St. on Saturday
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Final vote leads Frito-Lay Union Members to strike in July

Latest News

The West team beat the East team 14-0 at the Kansas Shrine Bowl, June 26, 2021.
West beats East 14-0 in Kansas Shrine Bowl
West beats East 14-0 in Kansas Shrine Bowl
West beats East 14-0 in Kansas Shrine Bowl
Erik Kynard competes during the prelims of the men's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
KSU’s Kynard qualifies for US Olympic Trial finals
Former KU standout Mason Finley qualified for his second Olympics, winning the discus at the...
KU’s Finley tosses way to second Olympics