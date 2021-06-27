Washburn’s Virgi Scardanzan finishes second at Italian National Championships
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn pole vaulter Virgi Scardanzan finished second at the 2021 Italian National Championships. The Ichabod track star cleared a height of 4.30 meters (14′ 1 1/4 feet).
Despite the high finish, the three-time All-American didn’t qualify for the Olympics. Italian qualifying standards require a height of 4.70 meters.
Earlier this year, Scardanzan cleared a height of 4.35 meters. It was the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division-II history.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.