Washburn’s Virgi Scardanzan finishes second at Italian National Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn pole vaulter Virgi Scardanzan finished second at the 2021 Italian National Championships. The Ichabod track star cleared a height of 4.30 meters (14′ 1 1/4 feet).

Despite the high finish, the three-time All-American didn’t qualify for the Olympics. Italian qualifying standards require a height of 4.70 meters.

Earlier this year, Scardanzan cleared a height of 4.35 meters. It was the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division-II history.

