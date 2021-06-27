Advertisement

Suspect in Thursday Polk shooting taken into custody

(Phil Anderson)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead.

Topeka Police said 38-year-old Marshall Stewart IV of Topeka was found and taken into custody Sunday and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of NW Polk Thursday after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service on the report of an unknown medical.

On arrival, officers were advised of an adult victim later identified as 51-year-old Bradley Bellinder of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bellinder later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

